Emory responds to recent shootings with resources for support and safety

May 25, 2022

As the Emory community joins the nation in grieving for the victims of recent mass shootings, resources are available for those needing support.

On May 14, a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black and the Justice Department is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

“The Emory community mourns for the victims in Buffalo, who were attacked while shopping in a supermarket simply because they were Black,” Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said then. “Another senseless act of white supremacy and racism. We must stand together and make clear: there is no place for hate in America.”

On May 24, a gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“I’m heartbroken for the victims and families in my former home state of Texas,” said Fenves, who served as president of the University of Texas at Austin before joining Emory in 2020. “The killing of children in school magnifies the tragedy as we remember mass shootings our nation has endured. The Emory community mourns for the children and teachers who were taken far too soon.”

Emory offers a variety of support resources that are available to students, staff and faculty who have been impacted by these tragedies, or who would like help dealing with other issues: 

Support Resources

  • Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) provides individual, group and couples counseling; stress management classes; and community outreach to provide support for students on the Atlanta and Oxford campuses and assist them in negotiating emotional and interpersonal difficulties. Atlanta campus: 404-727-7450. Oxford campus: 770-784-8394. 
  • TimelyCare is a 24-hours a day, 7 days a week (24/7) virtual care service available from nearly anywhere for all enrolled Emory students. Sign up using your Emory email address. Once there, you may schedule a session with a health care provider. TalkNow, a part of TimelyCare, is a free on-demand 24/7 resource for immediate access to a mental health professional.
  • Student Case Management and Intervention Services (SCMIS) provides support for basic needs, follow up care, and other resources. If you are concerned about a student (non-urgent), please submit a Student of Concern form and SCMIS will follow up with the student. Student Intervention Services (SIS) assists students in times of crises, not only as an invaluable resource during emergencies, but also as a source of impartial, judgment-free counsel for students seeking guidance and assistance through life's difficult times. Student Intervention Services (SIS) is available 24/7 and 365 days a year at 404-430-1120. For general questions, please call the office line at (404) 390-5628.
  • Student Health Services (SHS) offers free psychiatric services for all enrolled Emory students. Services include diagnostic psychiatric evaluations, medication evaluations, long-term management of psychiatric medications and community referrals. For guidance for after-hours emergencies, visit here. Atlanta campus: 404-727-7551. Oxford campus: 770-784-8376.  
  • Office of Spiritual and Religious Life offers worship, prayer, meditation, and support through spiritual communities, educational programs; confidential pastoral care; and connections with service and social justice efforts. We also plan vigils and other rituals with students, faculty and staff. Atlanta campus websiteOxford campus website
  • Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) provides free and confidential support for employees and benefits-eligible Emory University employees and family members. Services include individual, couples and family counseling, coaching and consultation, and individual or team crisis support.  Daytime emergency appointments and on-call after-hours support are available. Visit the emergency services webpage or call 404-727-9355 (WELL).   
  • BHS: Emory Healthcare has partnered with BHS to provide you and your household members with confidential, in-the-moment support to help with personal or professional problems that may interfere with work or family responsibilities. This program is free and available at no cost to you. Services are available 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. Call/text 1-800-327-2251 or visit the MyBHS portal (username: EHC). 
  • EmBRACE Peer Support: Emory's Building Resilience and Compassion Enculturation (emBRACE) Peer Support Program is an interprofessional, systems approach to decrease the lasting burdens of secondary trauma and moral distress experienced by Emory Healthcare and Woodruff Health Sciences Center employees. Trained peer supporters include physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, chaplains and social workers. To be partnered with a Peer Support Leader, please email embracepeersupport@emoryhealthcare.org
  • Spiritual Health: The Emory Spiritual Health team offers worship, prayer, meditation and support through spiritual communities, educational programs; confidential pastoral care; and connections with service and social justice efforts. We also plan vigils and other rituals with students, faculty and staff. Staff support contact information is available here.

Emergency and Safety Resources

  • Update your personal contact information in Emory's Emergency Notification Program.
  • Download the LiveSafe safety app.
  • Emory Police Department: 404-727-6111
  • Emory Police Department at Midtown: 404-686-2597
  • Emory Police Department at Oxford: 404-727-6111

