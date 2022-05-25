Emory responds to recent shootings with resources for support and safety

As the Emory community joins the nation in grieving for the victims of recent mass shootings, resources are available for those needing support.

On May 14, a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black and the Justice Department is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

“The Emory community mourns for the victims in Buffalo, who were attacked while shopping in a supermarket simply because they were Black,” Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said then. “Another senseless act of white supremacy and racism. We must stand together and make clear: there is no place for hate in America.”

On May 24, a gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“I’m heartbroken for the victims and families in my former home state of Texas,” said Fenves, who served as president of the University of Texas at Austin before joining Emory in 2020. “The killing of children in school magnifies the tragedy as we remember mass shootings our nation has endured. The Emory community mourns for the children and teachers who were taken far too soon.”

Emory offers a variety of support resources that are available to students, staff and faculty who have been impacted by these tragedies, or who would like help dealing with other issues:

Support Resources

Emergency and Safety Resources