Emory sets undergraduate tuition for 2022-23 academic year

Tuition for Emory University undergraduate students will increase by 4.5 percent from $54,660 to $57,120 for the 2022-23 academic year. The combined undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board will increase by 4.4 percent from $71,771 to $74,964.

The Board of Trustees approved tuition rates and fees based on recommendations from President Gregory L. Fenves.

The university is committed to making an Emory education affordable and accessible to all admitted students by meeting 100 percent of demonstrated financial need for domestic undergraduate students and their families. Emory currently awards about $143 million annually in need-based aid for undergraduate students.

To make an Emory education affordable for more students, the university recently announced it will replace need-based loans with grants and scholarships in the financial aid packages for undergraduate students. The expanded Emory Advantage program will give more students the opportunity to graduate debt-free by doubling the current number of undergraduates whose need-based loans will be replaced by grants.

Emory continues to be nationally recognized as a best value for families among academically strong private universities. The 2022 edition of Best Colleges from U.S. News & World Report ranked Emory as 21st among national universities offering the best value to students based on academic quality and cost.