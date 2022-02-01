Local schools receive thousands of face masks following mask donation to Emory Healthcare

Feb. 1, 2022

Chapel Hill Elementary School

Chapel Hill Elementary School was one of 10 schools in the DeKalb County School District to receive face masks from Emory Healthcare, following a generous mask donation from San Francisco-based Vogmask.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surface throughout metro Atlanta, protecting school children, teachers and staff during in-person learning in the classroom remains a top priority. To assist, Emory Healthcare provided thousands of high-quality face masks to DeKalb County School District and Atlanta Public Schools, following a generous donation to Emory Healthcare.

Vogmask, based in San Francisco, donated 10,000 masks to Emory Healthcare as a part of its program to provide highly efficient, reusable consumer masks to communities that may otherwise not have access. Emory Healthcare, in turn, worked with its community partners to distribute to those most in need of protective face masks. Multiple mask sizes were donated so everyone could receive face masks that fit well, especially young students. 

“We are very appreciative of this gracious donation from Vogmask, which is helping to support schools in our community and maintain a safe learning environment,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “As our community continues to battle COVID-19, we know this donation will make a difference to students, teachers and school staff alike.”

Ten elementary schools in the DeKalb County School District received donated Vogmask face masks. Atlanta Public Schools also received donated masks to provide to students, teachers and staff members.

