Emory stands in solidarity with Ukraine, offers support for students, faculty and staff

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Emory University stands in support of Ukraine and is offering support for students, faculty and staff members who are impacted by the crisis.

“With Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we are witnessing a historic atrocity unfold,” says Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves. “This is a tragedy for the people of Ukraine — for the many lives that will be lost and the many more that will be affected. At Emory, we are reaching out to provide support for our community members with close ties to the region during this difficult time.”

Emory is providing outreach and support to members of the university community who may be impacted by the crisis between Ukraine and Russia. International Student and Scholar Services supports Emory’s diverse international community through advocacy, collaboration, education and immigration expertise. The university will continue to assess the needs of members of the Emory community affected by the war in Ukraine.

Fenves is also part of a coalition of more than 500 college and university presidents calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to issue a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation and announce Special Student Relief (SSR) for Ukrainian nationals residing or studying in the United States.

According to the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, TPS provides work permits and protection from deportation for those from designated countries who cannot safely return to their home country. SSR provides additional flexibility and relief for Ukrainian international students, preventing them from losing their F-1 status.

Campus support resources

Emory offers a variety of resources that are available to any students, faculty or staff members who would like support dealing with the current crisis or with other issues:

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) provides individual, group and couples counseling; stress management classes; and community outreach to provide support for students on the Atlanta and Oxford campuses and assist them in negotiating emotional and interpersonal difficulties. CAPS on-call counselors are available Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Atlanta campus: 404-727-7450. Oxford campus: 770-784-8394.

TimelyCare is free mental and physical telehealth care for students. Sign up using your Emory email address. Once there, you may access the 24/7 TalkNow option to speak with a mental health provider or schedule a session with a provider.

Student Intervention Services (SIS) assists students in times of crises, not only as an invaluable resource during emergencies, but also as a source of impartial, judgment-free counsel for students seeking guidance and assistance through life's difficult times. 404-430-1120.

Student Health Services (SHS) offers free psychiatric services for all enrolled Emory students. Services include diagnostic psychiatric evaluations, medication evaluations, long-term management of psychiatric medications and community referrals. Learn more information about reaching SHS for after-hours emergencies. Atlanta campus: 404-727-7551. Oxford campus: 770-784-8376.

Office of Spiritual and Religious Life offers worship, prayer, meditation, and support through spiritual communities, educational programs; confidential pastoral care; and connections with service and social justice efforts. We also plan vigils and other rituals with students, faculty, and staff. Atlanta campus website. Oxford campus website.

Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) provides free and confidential support for employees and benefits-eligible family members. Services include individual, couples and family counseling, coaching and consultation, and individual or team crisis support. Daytime emergency appointments and on-call after-hours support are available. Visit the emergency services webpage or call 404-727-9355 (WELL).