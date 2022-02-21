Emory University launches online Executive MBA program

Roberto C. Goizueta, the namesake of Emory’s Goizueta Business School, once said, “Business schools today cannot just reflect business the way it is. They must teach business the way it will be.”

To meet the varying needs of ambitious professionals, Goizueta is introducing a new online format of its Executive MBA Program. Ranked among the top-20 EMBA programs in the U.S. by The Economist, Financial Times, Poets & Quants, and U.S. News & World Report, Goizueta is the highest-ranked EMBA program nationwide to offer an online option.

Goizueta now offers its top-ranked EMBA in on-campus, hybrid and online formats and is currently accepting EMBA Program applications for a fall 2022 start date, including the fully online option.

Online EMBA students will take classes exclusively through Goizueta’s Global Classrooms , which provide real-time experiences as well as greater flexibility and collaboration through breakout-room options, whiteboard technology and sharing of common assets to store files and presentations.

An innovative, adaptable format

Spanning 18 months, the online EMBA program will require 27 core credits, six immersion credits and 24 elective credits to graduate. Online EMBA students may choose to complete global immersion and executive-skills immersion experiences in person or remotely.

This innovative, adaptable format is a welcome trend among ambitious, midcareer professionals who are fueling unprecedented global demand for graduate management education, particularly as the pandemic accelerates the need for leaders to prepare for the rapidly evolving future of work.

The fully online option follows a rigorous research process led by Jaclyn Conner, associate dean of Executive MBA.

“We started our EMBA hybrid format in 2020 with tremendous success, thanks to our extraordinary faculty, dedicated program staff and world-class remote-learning tools like our Global Classrooms,” says Conner.

“We dive in today confident in our capabilities to deliver a high-touch, unmatched online Executive MBA experience for our professional students. Goizueta is poised to take digital learning to the next level by providing business professionals with a truly immersive, dynamic experience from anywhere in the world,” Conner adds.

Regardless of delivery format, Goizueta’s EMBA students take the same courses taught by the same faculty and receive the same intensive leadership development and Career Management Center support.

“Time is the greatest challenge for our Executive MBA students. We are focused on making our programs accessible and convenient for busy working professionals — without sacrificing the quality, community and reputation of the Goizueta MBA,” says Ed Leonard, senior associate dean of graduate education. “We are incredibly enthusiastic about providing a 100% online EMBA experience that can reach working professionals worldwide.”

