Emory celebrates Black History Month

This year’s Black History Month events look at the Black experience from the vantage of arts, sports, science and politics. Emory’s inaugural John Lewis Chair for Civil Rights and Social Justice, Darren Hutchinson, will give a talk titled “Anti-Antiracism: Fighting Backlash, Building Justice,” and ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan will look at race, sports and African American history, to name just a few campus happenings. Most events are virtual and open to all unless otherwise noted.

The 2022 theme — “Black Health and Wellness” — is a timely topic, given the disproportionate burden COVID-19 has placed on the Black community and the collective trauma still suffered due to the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Ahmaud Arbery. These twin pandemics coincide with a spike in suicides among Blacks.

“These last couple of years have been exceptionally hard on the Black community,” says Carol E. Henderson, Emory’s chief diversity officer, vice provost for diversity and inclusion, and adviser to the president. “This is a moment for us to pause and say, ‘Let’s reset. Let’s take care of ourselves. Let’s start the healing process.’”

Black History Month, with its current national theme focusing on health and wellness, offers just such an opportunity to reset. “Black History month allows us to reflect on where we’ve been, where we are and where we hope to be,” Henderson continues. “It’s that hope I cling to even in the face of the events of the last two years. The Black community is resilient and there is always the next chapter.”

How Black History Month began

What has now become Black History Month began in 1926 as Negro History Week, created by historian Carter G. Woodson, founder of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which sets each year’s national theme and is hosting a virtual festival for 2022. Woodson’s aim was to celebrate the heritage and achievements of Black people and spotlight the role they have played in U.S. history. He timed the week to coincide with the birthdays of both Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln.

Fifty years later, in 1976, President Gerald R. Ford officially recognized Black History Month during the country’s 1976 bicentennial. Ford called upon Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” History.com reports.

In 2016, President Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, delivered his own message. “Black History Month shouldn’t be treated as though it is somehow separate from our collective American history or somehow just boiled down to a compilation of greatest hits from the March on Washington or from some of our sports heroes,” Obama said.

“It’s about the lived, shared experience of all African Americans, high and low, famous and obscure, and how those experiences have shaped and challenged and ultimately strengthened America,” he continued.