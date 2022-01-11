Sewer line work to start near Emory’s Atlanta campus

By Kelundra SmithJan. 11, 2022

A map of the DeKalb County sanitary sewer main rehabilitation project at Emory showing that the bypass will run north of the creek

Map via DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management

DeKalb County Sewer Lining Virtual Community Meeting

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m.

Join via Zoom

On Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management will host a virtual town hall to update the Emory community about scheduled sewer line work near the Atlanta campus. The Emory Sewer Lining Rehabilitation Project is expected to begin the week of Jan. 24.

Areas impacted by the work include the V.A. Hospital, Lullwater Preserve, Clairmont Road, Emory University and the Mason Mill/Vistavia Hills neighborhood. Normal construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. Rolling road closures are expected during the construction process.

The sewage line work is a part of a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency to comply with the Clean Water Act by preventing sewage leaks. As a part of the multi-billion-dollar project, DeKalb County will clean and repair 5,600 linear feet of 48-inch ductile-iron sewer main around Emory University and Emory Healthcare.

Construction around Emory is slated to take place over the next several months and the project is expected to be completed by September 2022.  During the upcoming town hall, county representatives will share more details and hear community concerns about the project.

Tags

Recent News