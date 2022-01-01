Emory hospitals welcome 2022 with first New Year’s babies

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare welcomed the New Year with some special deliveries, and three “firsts” arriving within the first hour of 2022.

At Emory Decatur Hospital, the first baby born was a baby girl, arriving at 12:08 a.m. Mom Corinna was happy to welcome her baby girl on New Year’s Day.

A short time later, at 12:33 a.m., baby girl Harper was the first baby to arrive at Emory University Hospital Midtown. Mom Katie says Harper arrived a little earlier than her expected due date, but she and Dad Craig are so thankful their new addition is here and doing well. Little Harper weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

And still within the first hour of the New Year, baby girl Caroline was the first baby born at Emory Johns Creek Hospital on New Year’s Day, making her entrance at 12:49 a.m. Mom Julia and Dad Eric were thrilled to welcome their little one, who weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Happy birthday to all of the babies born on Jan. 1, 2022, and Happy New Year!