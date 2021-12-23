Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital staff donate more than $50,000 in Christmas gifts to local families in need

Charnaye Bosley, manager of mammography and imaging at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Valerie Fowler-Robinson, an imaging workflow specialist at the hospital, help bring their department's gifts to Mercy Care.

ATLANTA – A truckload of toys, clothes and a host of other gifts departed from Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital last week, bound for families across the metro area in need this holiday season.

For decades, staff at the hospital have come together in the spirit of the season to provide gifts for those facing challenging times. This year, the hospital identified 66 families in need, and employees from departments across the hospital purchased and donated items those families had placed on their wish lists.

All told, employees donated $53,800 – a record amount for the hospital – in gifts to 85 families, many associated with Mercy Care, a non-profit organization providing primary medical care for the homeless and underserved. Mercy Care was founded after teams of Saint Joseph’s doctors, nurses and staff began providing medical care on the streets, in homeless shelters and in soup kitchens.

"This longstanding tradition embodies the mission and values of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital: caring for the poor, vulnerable and those needing assistance," says Scott Mathewson, manager of Non-Invasive Cardiology and Cardiology IT and coordinator of the charitable effort.

The bicycles, electronics and other gifts were presented to the families on Dec. 15 at Mercy Care’s downtown clinic and its clinic at City of Refuge.

"The annual Christmas Giving Project is just one example of how our Emory Saint Joseph's staff continue their mission beyond the doors of the hospital, making a difference for so many families across the region this holiday season," says Jeanne Landry, vice president of Human Resources at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.