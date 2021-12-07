Acclaim: Recent honors for Emory faculty and staff

“Acclaim” offers a sample of recent honors for Emory faculty and staff. Listings may include awards and prizes; election to boards and societies; and similarly notable accomplishments in the wider community. “Acclaim” is published monthly in Emory Report. To suggest items, please email your submission.

Collins named to inaugural liaison role for library society

Kim Collins, director of research and engagement services and the librarian for art history and classics at Emory Libraries, was recently appointed to the inaugural position of Art Libraries Society of North America (ARLIS/NA) Exhibitor/Sponsor Liaison, part of her work as an ARLIS/NA development committee member.

The purpose of this new role is threefold: to streamline communications between exhibitors/sponsors and ARLIS/NA; ensure continuity across leadership changes; and act as a bridge to the executive board.

American Public Health Association honors del Rio

Carlos del Rio was selected as the 2021 recipient of the American Public Health Association Award for Excellence. This award is given each year to a living individual in recognition of his or her exceptionally meritorious contribution to the improvement of health of the people. del Rio was selected for his work as an innovative and internationally respected clinician, researcher and educator dedicated to the advancement of HIV treatment and prevention.

del Rio is distinguished professor of medicine, epidemiology and global health and executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine at Grady Health System. Read the APHA news release.

Inaugural Twilla Haynes Award goes to Ferranti

Assistant professor Erin Ferranti is the inaugural recipient of the Twilla Haynes Award in the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

This new award recognizes faculty who focus work on vulnerable populations, such as those who are underserved or at risk of serious health problems due to lack of access to care.

The award is named in honor of Twilla Haynes 80MN, RN, JD, ANP-BC, FAAN, who died in August 2020. She was a nurse practitioner and educator at the school that dedicated her career to teaching in Atlanta and Haiti. Learn more about the award.

Freeman to serve on Lancet Commission

Matthew C. Freeman has been appointed to a newly launched Lancet Commission on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, and Health (WASH). According to a recent commentary announcing the effort, the commission aims to “reimagine and reconstitute WASH not only as a central pillar of public health, but also as a pathway to gender equality and social and environmental justice…informed by the latest evidence [and] grounded in critical reflection on the evolution and priorities of this global sector.”

Freeman is the Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Environmental Health in the Gangarosa Department of Environmental Health, Rollins School of Public Health. Read more about the appointment in the Rollins news center.

Fulbright Specialist Program award given to Harvey

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board have awarded R. Donald Harvey with a Fulbright Specialist Program award. As an award recipient, Harvey will complete an education project at Project PINK BLUE-Health and psychological Trust Centre in Nigeria. The award is designed to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefitting participants, institutions and communities in the U.S. and abroad through a variety of public and global health activities.

Harvey is a professor of hematology/medical oncology and pharmacology in the School of Medicine. He also serves as medical director of the clinical trials office and director of Phase I clinical trials selection for Winship Cancer Institute. Learn more about the Fulbright Specialist Program.

Meltzer receives AMA Distinguished Service Award

The American Medical Association presented Carolyn C. Meltzer with the Distinguished Service Award. Meltzer was chosen by the AMA as an exceptional scholar whose cross-disciplinary imaging research advanced the neurobiological understanding of neuropsychiatric disorders that disproportionately affect women, such as late-life depression and Alzheimer’s disease. Her functional imaging study validated the effects of normal aging on the brain’s serotonin neurotransmitter system and evaluated the role of neurochemical mechanisms in age-related neuropsychiatric disease. Read more here.

Meltzer serves as William P. Timmie Professor and chair of the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, executive associate dean of faculty academic advancement, leadership and inclusion and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Emory University School of Medicine.

Michael named to library association editorial board

Brinna Michael, cataloging and metadata librarian at Emory’s Pitts Theology Library, was recently named to the editorial board of Atla's (American Theological Library Association) journal "TCB: Technical Services in Religion and Theology." TCB (Theology Cataloging Bulletin) is an open access publication for technical services librarians with a focus on the fields of religion and theology.

Since joining the Pitts team in July 2019, Michael has focused on researching methods of countering bias and racism within descriptive metadata and working to integrate these methods into description practices for Pitts’ digital collections and the library catalog.

Rowe recognized for archival program development

Lolita Rowe, outreach archivist in the Rose Library, received the Award for Excellence in Archival Program Development by a Private Institution from the Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council in recognition of her work on the Rose Library Presents Podcast Series. The series launched in October 2020, with three distinct programs: Atlanta Intersections, Behind the Archives and Community Conversations.

Together, the three-podcast series has produced 21 episodes. Each series premieres a new episode once a month on an October-May schedule. The podcasts are distributed on Apple Podcasts, Google, Amazon, Spotify and more than 25 other distribution networks.

Spicer to serve on sustainability advisory board

Taylor Spicer, assistant director of Emory’s Office of Sustainability Initiatives, has been named to the advisory board for the Youth Sustainability Development Conference, a youth-led organization focused on youth empowerment and education related to the United Nation’s sustainable development goals.

The United Nation’s Decade of Action stresses the urgency and creates opportunities for conferences like the YSDC to empower youth toward community and advocacy for sustainability. In her role on the board, Spicer will offer advice on how the network can expand the opportunities they offer to youth globally, primarily focusing on engagement through their annual conference.

Covington News recognizes Stubbs and Johnson

Roderick Stubbs, athletic director and head men's basketball coach for Oxford College, was named one of the 20 "Men of Newton" for 2021 by The Covington News. The annual list, which honors the "most outstanding" men of the community, also included the late Judge Horace J. Johnson 77Ox 79B. Oxford's Language Hall was renamed Johnson Hall in his honor in October 2021.

Stubbs was recognized for his mentorship of student athletes and success on the court. Johnson, who passed away in July 2020, was lauded for his contributions to the community and his time on the Superior Court in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, where he was the circuit's first Black judge.

Dean’s Pilot Innovation Awards announced for Rollins

Four Rollins School of Public Health faculty have been named recipients of the 2021 Dean’s Pilot Innovation Awards: Liliana Aguayo, Max Lau, Liuhua Shi and Kyle Steenland.

These awards, ranging in sum from $20,000 to $50,000, go toward supporting full-time junior faculty with projects that are new, highly innovative, currently unpublished and unfunded, and that possess the potential to lead to larger extramural grants. Winners received their funding for a full calendar year on Sept. 1, 2021. Read the full announcement.

Four Rollins alums named public health fellows

The Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health recently announced the 2021-2022 class of ASPPH/CDC Public Health Fellows, and four of the six are Rollins alumni. The rigorous, one-year training program places fellows within various CDC offices, where they train beneath public health experts within the CDC.

Su Yeon Bae will be based in the Office of the Associate Director for Communication; Jessica Laury will be based in the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Mary Stromberg will be based in National Center for Injury Prevention and Control; and Andrea Vilorio will be based in the Center for Global Health. Read more in the Rollins news center.