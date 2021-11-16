Kenya Faulkner to serve as Emory University chief compliance officer

On Nov. 15, Kenya Faulkner took the helm of Emory’s Office of Compliance, which provides leadership and oversight for all university compliance activities and adheres to the highest legal, professional and ethical standards.

The following message is from Christopher L. Augostini, Emory University executive vice president for business and administration and chief financial officer.

Dear Emory Community:

The university’s Office of Compliance provides leadership and oversight for all university compliance activities and adheres to the highest legal, professional and ethical standards for our enterprise. Following the retirement of Kris West as chief compliance officer in 2020, we began looking for a leader who can enhance our compliance work in a collaborative mission-driven way. After an extensive search, I am pleased to announce Kenya Faulkner as Emory’s next chief compliance officer (CCO), effective Nov. 15.

Kenya’s higher education experience includes the University of Cincinnati, and more recently, Pennsylvania State University where she led compliance initiatives as Penn State’s chief ethics and compliance officer, overseeing the university’s comprehensive programs related to compliance training, athletics compliance and integrity, export controls, youth programs, ethics and investigations.

With more than 25 years of experience in higher education, government and criminal justice, Kenya has been recognized with various awards such as “Influencer of Law” by The Philadelphia Inquirer and as “Diverse Attorney of the Year” by the law journal The Legal Intelligencer, to name a few.

Reporting directly to me and the chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee of the Board of Trustees, Kenya will lead the Office of Compliance by proactively anticipating, responding to and minimizing compliance risks to the university. The CCO is also accountable to and communicates directly with senior university executive leadership, including the Presidential Leadership Team, the Office of Research Administration and Emory Healthcare.

Kenya was selected following a national executive search lead by Isaacson, Miller and in collaboration with many Emory stakeholders. I would like to thank the search committee, which provided exceptional guidance throughout this search. Committee members include:

Co-chairs:

Robert Nobles, vice president for research administration

Diana Carter, associate vice president, enterprise risk management, and chief of staff to the EVPBA

Members:

Lanny Liebeskind, vice provost, strategic research initiatives

Gary Teal, vice president, Woodruff Health Sciences Center

Del King, vice president, human resources

Mina Rhee, associate general counsel

Khalid Salaita, professor of chemistry

My special thanks to John Lawley, who has served as interim chief compliance officer since Kris West’s retirement. Thank you for your leadership and dedication to the compliance office.

Please join me in welcoming Kenya to our Emory community.