Emory Healthcare named most trusted health system brand

Emory Healthcare has been named a top 10 most trusted health system brand in the U.S., and the only health system in Georgia, by the American Hospital Association (AHA) and the Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD) of the AHA.

Other health systems in the top 10 list include: Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD; UNC Health in Chapel Hill, NC; Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA; The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH, Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE; Baptist Health South Florida in Miami, FL; Stanford Health Care in Stanford, CA, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN/Phoenix, AZ and Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, FL.

“Emory Healthcare is honored to be recognized as one of the most trusted health system brands by the American Hospital Association and its collaborators on this project,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Improving lives and providing hope to those we serve through exceptional clinical care is paramount to our work and is demonstrated by our caring and talented team of medical experts, clinicians and care team members every day. We thank them and our community for putting their trust in us.”

The Top 10 Most Trusted Brands in health care systems can be found in the fourth edition of an in-depth report by AHA, SHSMD and Monigle entitled, “Humanizing Brand Experience.”

In the section of the report on deepening trust within health care systems, consumers report that three strategies can help boost trust. These strategies include: offering care/treatment choices to patients, being transparent and clear with the information provided and listening and being empathetic. According to those surveyed, these strategies are essential in building trust between care providers and patients/consumers.

