Newsweek ranks Emory Rehabilitation Hospital No. 1 rehab hospital in Georgia

ATLANTA – Newsweek has named Emory Rehabilitation Hospital the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in Georgia on its list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021. The rehabilitation centers are ranked by state.



America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021 list highlights the nation's top inpatient rehabilitation facilities based on quality of care, follow-up care and service, as well as accommodations and amenities. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), were included in the listing. Centers offering outpatient physical rehabilitation services only were excluded from the list. Newsweek collaborated with global market research firm Statista Inc. to rank the centers.



“It is an honor to be named the top physical rehabilitation hospital in Georgia this year by Newsweek,” says Eric Garrard, CEO of Emory Rehabilitation Hospital. “We are here to care for patients with a variety of rehabilitation needs, as our programs provide services to patients following stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, certain orthopaedic conditions and more. We thank our care teams for their extraordinary work caring for our patients and their families.”



To rank the facilities, scores were based on reputation and key performance indicators, with bonus points if the facility was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and had received designation by Model Systems for specialized programs.



Emory Rehabilitation Hospital combines the convenience and comfort of community-based care with national, clinical expertise and experience in providing comprehensive medical rehabilitation. In 2014, the hospital entered into a joint venture with Select Medical, one of the nation's largest providers specializing in outpatient rehabilitation, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care. The collaboration expanded services throughout the metro Atlanta area.



Emory Rehabilitation Hospital, located on the Clifton Road campus, has 66 licensed inpatient rehabilitation beds. Additionally, patients can receive care in one of 27 outpatient rehabilitation facilities and a day rehabilitation program.

In July 2021, Emory Rehabilitation Hospital ranked No. 26 out of 1,085 rehabilitation hospitals in the 2021–2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals list. This was the first time the hospital ranked nationally in the adult specialty of rehabilitation.