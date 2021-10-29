Emory named a top producer of Gilman Scholars for study abroad

Emory University has been recognized by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for having produced the second-highest number of Gilman Scholar recipients over the past 20 years among mid-sized universities.

All Gilman Scholars are outstanding undergraduates who, due to financial constraints, might not otherwise participate in studying abroad.

Emory has sent 197 students abroad in the last two decades through the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program, more than all but one mid-sized university in the United States. The U.S. State Department announced Emory as one of the top producers this week during recognition of the more than 34,000 students named Gilman Scholars since its inception in 2001.

Emory’s effort with the Gilman Scholars program is part of its commitment to excellence in the liberal arts and sciences through innovative study and programs that encourage intellectual growth. Emory College’s Office of International and Summer Programs oversees the recruitment of students and the application process as part of its essential work to increase accessibility and the diversity of students in all study abroad programs.

“I’m excited to see our Office of International and Summer Programs recognized for its ongoing efforts to recruit and support a diverse and inclusive population for participation in our study abroad programs. These types of experiential learning opportunities are essential to the liberal arts education we offer, and we will continue to develop pathways to make them accessible for all students,” says Michael A. Elliott, dean of Emory College of Arts and Sciences.

Gilman recipients study around the world, both independently and in Emory-specific programs such as a summer Human Health initiative in Paris. Recent Emory recipients have studied in Germany, South Korea, Tanzania and elsewhere.

In previous years, the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, also has cited Emory for success as a top producer of Gilman recipients among STEM students and for racial and ethnic minority students.

For information about how to apply for the next round of Gilman awards contact your advisor with Emory OISP.