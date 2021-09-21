Emory ranks among top universities by Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education

Emory University ranked 20th out of 796 U.S. universities according to the 2022 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education (WSJ/THE) College Rankings, published today. Emory ranked 5th in the South region out of 208 institutions.

Almost 20% of the WSJ/THE College Rankings relies on results of the annual THE Student Survey, which includes more than 170,000 student voices across all the ranked colleges.

The rankings are based on 15 factors in four key areas: school resources (30 percent), student engagement (20 percent), student outcomes (40 percent) and the learning environment/diversity (10 percent).

The full list of rankings is available here. (Paywall. Requires subscription.)