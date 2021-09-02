Acclaim: Recent honors for Emory faculty and staff

“Acclaim” offers a sample of recent honors for Emory faculty and staff. Listings may include awards and prizes; election to boards and societies; and similarly notable accomplishments in the wider community. “Acclaim” is published monthly in Emory Report. To suggest items, please email your submission.

Baker named a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellow

Brenda Baker, assistant professor at Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, has been named to the 2021-2022 class of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellows by The National Academy of Medicine.

This fall, Baker and other fellows will begin a year-long assignment to participate in the federal health policy process in congressional and executive branch offices and work on regulatory and legislative issues related to public health. Baker brings more than 30 years of experience in maternal and infant care with a focus of providing prenatal education, labor support and postpartum help to incarcerated women.

Conner elected to EMBAC Board

Jaclyn Conner, associate dean of Goizueta Business School, has been elected a member of the Board of EMBAC, the Executive MBA Council. Through this role, she will support advances in EMBA programs by serving as a facilitator of best practice sharing and knowledge dissemination and fostering an inclusive and diverse community among high-quality programs.

Dunham and Weiss selected as Kavli Fellows by National Academy of Science

Emory School of Medicine professors Christine M. Dunham and David S. Weiss have been selected as Kavli Fellows and invited to attend the National Academy of Science’s Kavli Frontiers of Science symposia.

Dunham is a professor in the Department of Biochemistry. She has been selected to attend the Israeli-American Kavli Frontiers of Science symposium Oct. 4-6 in Irvine, California. Weiss is a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases and director of the Emory Antibiotic Resistance Center. He has been selected to attend the U.S. Kavli Frontiers of Science symposium Nov. 11-13, also in Irvine.

Each year, the National Academy of Sciences selects about 200 of the nation's brightest young scientists from industry, academia and government to participate in the annual U.S. and international Kavli Frontiers of Science symposia. These three-day events bring together scientists who are 45 or younger and engaged in exceptional research in a variety of disciplines, providing a forum for the future leaders in U.S. science to share ideas across disciplines and to build contacts and networks as they advance in their careers. A committee of NAS members selects the participants from among young researchers who have already made recognized contributions to science. Attendees of the symposia receive the designation of Kavli Fellow.

Klassen and Tudorancea bring home international Tableau awards

Two analysts in the Office of Institutional Research and Decision Support, Nicole Klassen and Oana Tudorancea, won an international award and three local awards based on their work in Tableau. The competition was against all Tableau developers worldwide and was judged by top designers at Tableau. Emory’s team brought home multiple trophies: Women In Analytics won the bronze award in the international competition and placed first in the U.S and Atlanta Tableau User Group Iron Viz ATL 2021 won the awards for best storytelling, best design and best overall.

Klassen and Tudorancea are senior decision support analysts in Emory's Office of Planning and Administration.

Reyes receives Outstanding Advocate Award

Imelda Reyes, Post-BSN director and associate clinical professor at Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, has been named as one of the two 2021 National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners Award recipients.

The Outstanding Advocate Award recognizes the outstanding achievements of individuals that promote children’s health and advanced practice nursing. Reyes was honored for her leadership at the forefront of APRN (advanced practice registered nurse) policy in Georgia, social justice in higher education and efforts to diversify the profession's leadership. Reyes also serves as treasurer of United Advanced Practice Registered Nurses of Georgia, taught Introduction to Healthcare Justice in Spring 2020 at Freedom University (an organization that empowers undocumented youth) and was recently appointed to the inaugural advisory committee for DNPs of Color.

Rochat recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Society of Family Planning honored Roger Rochat with its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award for his impactful work surrounding maternal mortality at an international scale. This award is given to individuals who have spent their careers advancing the science of abortion and contraception, and who have supported the next generation of practitioners in family planning and public health.

Rochat is Rollins Professor of Global Health in Rollins School of Public Health.

School of Nursing alumni and faculty selected as AAN fellows

Nine members of Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing community will be inducted as Fellows in the American Academy of Nursing for 2021.

Alumni inductees are Michele Nelson and Amy Valderrama. Faculty inductees are Lexi Dunn Amore, Hope Bussenius, Nicole Carlson, Fayron Epps, Roberta Kaplow, Rose Murphree and Jessica Wells. A hybrid induction ceremony will be held in October.

The Academy's approximately 2,900 fellows are nursing's most accomplished leaders in education, management, practice and research. They have been recognized for their extraordinary contributions to nursing and health care.

Spicer accepted into LEAD Atlanta class

Taylor Spicer, assistant director of the Office of Sustainability Initiatives at Emory University and Emory Healthcare, was accepted into the LEAD Atlanta class of 2022.

LEAD Atlanta is an eight-month leadership development and community education program targeted at promising young professionals in metro Atlanta. The program was established in 2004 as an initiative of Leadership Atlanta and is distinguished by its unique integration of personal, professional and community education.

Tedesco named 2021-22 Council of Graduate Schools Dean-in-Residence

The Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) has named Lisa Tedesco, former dean of the James T. Laney School of Graduate Studies, as the CGS Dean-in-Residence for 2021-22. Tedesco, a long-time advocate for graduate education, has served as a member of the boards of CGS and the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and as president of the Association of American Universities Association of Graduate Schools.

CGS established the Dean-in-Residence program to incorporate a campus-based perspective across the Council’s projects and initiatives. The program offers an opportunity for graduate deans and associate or assistant deans at member institutions to spend an academic year at CGS’s headquarters in Washington, DC. Each year the CGS president selects one applicant to pursue projects aligned with the dean’s interests and the Council’s needs.

Tedesco served as Laney Graduate School dean for 15 years and was succeeded by Kimberly Jacob Arriola, who became dean Sept. 1. As the CGS Dean-in-Residence, Tedesco will help the Council on projects connecting best practices for mentoring and mental health and well-being.

Waller to serve on census advisory committee

The Census Scientific Advisory Committee (CSAC) has awarded a three-year appointment to Lance Waller, professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics, Rollins School of Public Health.

Up to 21 members are appointed to CSAC by the director of the Census Bureau. The group advises the Census Bureau director on the uses of scientific developments in statistical data collection, survey methodology, geospatial and statistical analysis, econometrics, cognitive psychology, business operations and computer science as they pertain to the full range of Census Bureau programs and activities, including census tests, policies and operations.

Weisinger appointed to International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories board

Kelly O’Day Weisinger, director of the Office of Sustainability Initiatives at Emory University and Emory Healthcare, was recently appointed to the board of directors for the International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories (I2SL). I2SL is “devoted to the principles of sustainable laboratories and related high-technology facilities, from design to engineering to operation” and has a mission to engage stakeholders to advance the safety and sustainability of these facilities globally.

Weisinger is also the founding co-president for the Georgia Chapter of I2SL and the founding co-chair for I2SL’s Laboratory Landfill Waste Diversion Working Group. Atlanta is host to the 2021 I2SL annual conference, and Weisinger is co-leading the planning of the conference’s opening plenary, Through the Lens of Justice, which will explore how equity and justice can be incorporated into the sustainable laboratory community.