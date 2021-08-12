University investigates acts of racism, antisemitism at Emory Autism Center

Emory University leaders have sent letters and offered support to faculty and staff affiliated with the Emory Autism Center (EAC) regarding vandalism that occurred this past weekend at the center, which is based on the university’s Clairmont campus.

On Monday, Aug. 9, staff members arrived to discover graffiti depicting racial slurs and swastikas and damage to physical property. The EAC is working closely with the Emory University Police Department to investigate this incident.

In communications, university leaders stated: “These acts of racism and antisemitism are painful for all of us at the EAC and in the Emory community. They will not be tolerated and every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice. Our priority remains the wellbeing and safety of our faculty, staff, learners, patients and their families, and upholding our values and Emory’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

As information becomes available it will be shared with the Emory community.

August 10, 2021

Dear faculty and staff of the Emory Autism Center,

The EAC is working closely with the Emory University Police Department (EUPD) to investigate this incident. If you or anyone you know has information related to this crime, please contact EUPD directly at 404-727-6115. We will keep our team updated as more information becomes available.

Over the past day, we have had many conversations with Emory leadership and faculty and staff of the EAC to address the incident and provide support to those affected. Incidents of this nature can also impact others beyond those directly involved, and we want everyone to know we are here for you. The EAC is mindful of the concern and anxiety this may cause and wants to ensure that you are aware of the resources and support available to you:

The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences is working with the Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) to support faculty and staff ;at the Emory Autism Center. You should have already received information about an upcoming event taking place this afternoon.

FSAP offers individual and group support for faculty and staff members. Contact 404-727-9355 or visit www.fsap.emory.edu. You can also send an email for assistance to efsap@emory.edu

The Emory University Office of Spiritual and Religious Life (OSRL) is a multifaith resource center that supports all faculty, staff and students around spirituality, ethics and cultures and can offer pastoral and community support. Contact 404-727-6226, religiouslife@emory.edu, or visit www.religiouslife.emory.edu.

The Emory University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) fosters an inclusive community that promotes a positive educational environment, fairness and access, and supports compliance efforts as they relate to equal opportunities and affirmative action laws and regulations. Contact 404-727-9867 or visit https://equityandinclusion.emory.edu to learn about the department’s office locations and staff directory.

As we heal in the days and weeks ahead, it is important that we continue to support and provide strength to one another. Our goal will remain to provide an environment and a learning community focused on each other and maintaining an inclusive society where everyone’s identity is valued and celebrated.

Sincerely,

Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, FACR

Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, Emory University

Executive Director, Woodruff Health Sciences Center

President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, Emory Healthcare

Vikas P. Sukhatme MD ScD

Dean and Woodruff Professor, Emory School of Medicine

Chief Academic Officer, Emory Healthcare

Founding Director, Morningside Center for Innovative and Affordable Medicine

William M. McDonald, MD

Fuqua Chair for Late-Life Depression, Emory University School of Medicine

Interim Department Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

Chief of Psychiatric Services, Emory Healthcare