Emory named largest employer in metro Atlanta for third consecutive year

Emory University has been recognized as the largest employer in metro Atlanta for the third consecutive year by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Emory overtook Delta Air Lines as the largest employer in metro Atlanta in 2019, the first time Delta lost its No. 1 position since the publication began the annual list in 1990.

The publication reports Emory has 32,594 full-time employees in the metro Atlanta region as of Dec. 31, 2020. Altogether, Emory directly and indirectly supports more than 92,000 jobs statewide.

“This ranking shows that Emory is one of the engines that drives the Atlanta economy, strengthening the impact and influence of our great city on a local, national, and global scale,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “Those who seek careers at Emory are among the very best in their fields and they bring expertise as well as a commitment to service to their work and contributions. In short, they help make metro Atlanta the vibrant, growing region that it is today.”

The ranking reinforces Emory’s profound economic and community impact in the region. As one of metro Atlanta’s most powerful economic engines, Emory generated $14.8 billion in statewide economic impact by creating thousands of jobs, generating millions in tax revenues, undertaking capital investments, and contributing to communities through service, health care, research and civic engagement.

Emory Healthcare, the most extensive health care system in Georgia, has also played a major role in the region through patient care, research, construction, teaching and partnerships.

In addition, the value of an Emory education accrues not just to graduates but to the communities where they live and serve. Alumni living and working locally have yielded an additional $402 million of household income within metro Atlanta and $942 million within the state.

Emory’s workforce isn’t all that is growing. Emory has undertaken $1.4 billion in capital projects over the past six years and invested in new construction – averaging $240 million per year since 2015 – benefitting local businesses and their employees.

For more information on Emory’s impact on the region, visit https://www.emory.edu/impact/index.html.