Road closures to impact Eagle Row, Fishburne Drive on Emory’s Atlanta campus

A portion of Eagle Row will be closed July 11-18, while part of Fishburne Drive will be closed July 17-28 for repairs, replacement and repaving efforts. See detailed map .

Beginning Sunday, July 11, a portion of Eagle Row between Few and Evans Residence Halls and Dickey Drive will be closed for road repairs, replacement and repaving efforts and will not be accessible to through traffic. These repairs are scheduled for completion by Sunday, July 18. Similar construction is scheduled to close Fishburne Drive between Clifton and Fishburne Lane from Saturday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 28. The D and DX shuttle routes will not operate during the Eagle Row closure. The D route will detour during the Fishburne Drive closure.

All sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians, and buildings will remain open and accessible throughout construction. The area will be closed to vehicles and bike lanes will be closed, so bicycle riders will need to find alternate routes.

Access to the Peavine parking deck will be available during construction through the Peavine visitor lot to the Peavine decks. Pedestrians will not be able to cross Eagle Row from the deck and will instead need to use detours to cross at the Dickey Drive intersection.

Signs will be placed on nearby roads and in the Peavine parking deck to direct automobile and pedestrian traffic. A traffic flagger will also help direct traffic.

Campus Services officials ask that those who use Eagle Row and Fishburne Drive plan for traffic delays and avoid the area if possible.