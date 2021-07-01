Emory physicians make up almost half of 2021 'Top Doctors' list in Atlanta magazine

With Emory physicians making up nearly 50 percent of the 2021 "Top Doctors" list, that’s more than any other health system in Atlanta.

ATLANTA – Almost half of the physicians recognized in the 2021 “Top Doctors” issue of Atlanta magazine are physicians within Emory Healthcare, Emory Healthcare Network, Emory medical staff, or faculty of Emory University School of Medicine. The July issue of Atlanta magazine can be found on newsstands and magazine subscribers should have received their issue at home.

This year, 490 Emory doctors made the “Top Doctors” list. With Emory physicians making up nearly 50 percent of the list, that’s more than any other health system in Atlanta.

“Despite a global pandemic, our doctors, across many specialties and areas of expertise, have continued to provide dedicated service and compassionate care to our patients and their families throughout the past year,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “We are proud to see so many Emory physicians recognized in this year’s ‘Top Doctors’ list by their physician peers as among the best in their specialty area. Congratulations to all!”

Also featured in the issue is a section asking physicians how the health care system should or will change as the world starts back up following COVID-19. Emory physicians featured in the article include: Toby Goldsmith, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory highlighting mental health needs; Bruce Ribner, MD, professor of medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory discussing the next possible outbreak and preparations needed; and Brian Vickery, MD, associate professor of pediatrics at Emory and director of the Children’s Food Allergy Program at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta focusing on communicating scientific messaging during a pandemic and understanding messaging may change as scientists learn more about a disease. Vickery is also included on the cover of the magazine.

Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a health care research company and the official source for Top Doctors for the past 25 years, helping to guide consumers to America’s top doctors and hospitals. To compile the annual “Top Doctors” list, the company has established a survey, research, screening and selection process involving hundreds of thousands of physicians, along with academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals across the nation, to nominate top doctors. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

In 2018, Castle Connolly was acquired by Everyday Health Group, one of the world’s most prominent digital health care companies.