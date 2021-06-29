Search process launched for the next dean of Goizueta Business School

A search website has launched for the next dean of Goizueta Business School. Community members are invited to use it to keep apprised of the search process.

On June 15, 2021, Jan Love, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, announced the search for the next John H. Harland Dean of Goizueta Business School (GBS).

Dean Vikas Sukhatme of Emory School of Medicine will serve as chair of the search committee, which began meeting on June 16, 2021, with the goal of having a new dean in place during the coming academic year.

“As we announce this search, I want to recognize the leadership of Interim Dean Karen Sedatole,” says Love. Sedatole, Advisory Board Term Professor of Accounting, has served as interim dean since May 30, 2020, when Dean Erika James left Emory to assume the deanship of the Wharton School of Business at University of Pennsylvania.

“Emory asked Dean Sedatole to take on this additional role as the university was in the process of responding to COVID-19. The remarkable generosity of her service stands to me as a personal highlight of Emory’s strength and our faculty’s commitment to the university, their students and each other,” notes Love.

Demonstrating the school’s history of innovation, this spring Dean Sedatole led GBS through a slate of initiatives that speak to its commitment to student and community needs, including the creation of new global classrooms, programming in support of entrepreneurship and innovation, and initiatives to transform business and find solutions to problems such as inequality and climate change.

Members of the Search Advisory Committee, which will include GBS students, faculty from GBS and other schools, and members of the Goizueta Advisory Board, will request community input about what they see as the most important attributes for the new dean and arrange community listening sessions. Dates and locations will be made available soon.