President Fenves announces updates to Emory's COVID-19 protocols

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves sent the following message to the Emory community on June 3.

Dear Emory Community,

I hope you are enjoying the first weeks of summer and taking well-deserved time to relax and recharge after this unprecedented academic year. I am writing you today to announce a significant update to our policies on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing that will help us prepare for a full return to campus in the fall. Each member of the Emory community has a vital role to play in supporting a healthy campus as we continue to navigate the pandemic, and the following requirements are a reflection of that shared responsibility.

Faculty/Staff

Beginning July 1, any faculty or staff member who is not fully vaccinated will be required to conduct weekly screening testing.

To prepare for this policy change, all faculty and staff members will need to share their vaccination status with Emory by July 1.

Faculty and staff members who scheduled their vaccination appointment through the university HOME portal and received their vaccine through Emory will not need to complete additional steps at this time. Your vaccination status should be reflected in HOME. To verify, log in to your HOME employee portal, click on the “My Medical Information” tab, and review vaccines listed under current immunizations. For more information on how to use the HOME portal click here.

Faculty and staff members who received their vaccine through a non-Emory provider or as an Emory patient (but did not use the HOME portal) will need to upload their COVID-19 vaccination documentation via the HOME employee portal. Please review instructions here.

Students

All students are required to comply with Emory’s student immunization policy, which includes a COVID-19 vaccination, for fall 2021. Beginning July 1, any student who is not fully vaccinated will be required to conduct weekly screening testing.

To upload vaccination documentation, students can visit Student Health Services (for Atlanta students) or the Oxford Student Patient Portal (for Oxford students).

Currently, over 15,000 members of our community have been fully vaccinated through Emory Healthcare, but we estimate thousands more have been vaccinated elsewhere. By submitting your vaccination status, you can help us create a more complete understanding of Emory’s overall vaccination levels.

The public health data makes it clear that as more members of our community are vaccinated, we can more quickly and safely increase activity on campus as we prepare to welcome everyone back in the fall.

Further information on these new testing protocols, along with other important updates, will be provided by Amir St. Clair, Emory’s executive director of COVID-19 response and recovery, in a follow-up message later today.

Thank you for your resilience and dedication. This has been a challenging time for Emory, but we are so close to the return we have long awaited. I appreciate all that you have done, and continue to do, to help us focus on our world-class scholarship, teaching, and learning throughout this long pandemic, which we all hope will be over soon.

Sincerely,

Gregory L. Fenves

President