Emory reinstates student-led campus emergency medical first responders

Emory Emergency Medical Services, the first licensed collegiate medical first responder service in the state of Georgia, was suspended as a COVID-19 precaution and is now being reinstated.

Emory University is reinstating its student-led Emory Emergency Medical Services (EEMS) program and moving it to the Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR).

In 2020, EEMS was suspended as a COVID-19 precaution with Dekalb American Medical Response and the Dekalb County Fire Rescue serving as first responders for the Emory community. The medical program, previously positioned under the Emory Police Department, has a 30-year legacy and has made a tremendous impact on Emory’s campus community.

EEMS is a volunteer EMS organization that responds to emergency and 911-based calls in the Emory community. In addition, it provides medical standby services for university events. Established in 1992, EEMS began as the vision of a few EMTs who wanted to provide enhanced emergency medical coverage to the Emory community. EEMS became the first licensed collegiate medical first responder service in the state of Georgia.

The CEPAR office is equipped with subject matter experts who will work with students to manage the award-winning EEMS program. Moving EEMS to CEPAR allows this program to be reinstated, focusing on student mentorship, community service and the provision of quality emergency medical care. CEPAR and EEMS have a strong commitment to providing service, outreach and education to the Emory community.

For additional information, please visit the CEPAR website.