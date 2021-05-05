Emory named among top universities in meeting social, intellectual, economic challenges

Emory University has been named among the best American universities in the second annual QS USA University Rankings, designed to assess how well universities are responding to current social, intellectual and economic challenges.

Emory was 22nd in the nation and 1st in Georgia in the rankings of 352 American universities by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education research company and publisher of the QS World University Rankings, a major source of comparative data about global higher education.

The QS USA rankings, inaugurated in 2020, are designed to evaluate American universities by a methodology that focuses on four broad categories: employability, diversity and internationalism, learning experience, and research.

QS spokesperson Jack Moran says the organization is aware that “the American higher education sector is wrestling with questions that do not fall within the scope of our global rankings – questions of equity, access, representation and social justice.

“The QS USA University Rankings exercise has been carefully crafted to shine some independent light on which institutions are doing most to foster the essential relationship between education and social change,” he says.

The full rankings are available at www.TopUniversities.com.