Emory issues call for proposals for fall symposium on slavery and dispossession

“In the Wake of Slavery and Dispossession: Emory, Racism and the Journey Towards Restorative Justice” is set for Sept. 29–Oct. 1. The deadline for submitting proposals for the symposium is June 18, 2021.

Emory will host a symposium on slavery and dispossession in fall 2021 to highlight the ongoing efforts and research in this area, to engage with its own legacy and history with slavery, to reckon with racism and its ongoing enduring effects, and to encourage creative interpretations and dialogue within the community and beyond.

“In the Wake of Slavery and Dispossession: Emory, Racism and the Journey Towards Restorative Justice” is set for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. The symposium will take place in a hybrid format on Emory’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses, with in-person and virtual sessions, as well as physical and digital exhibits. It will focus primarily on the perspectives of Black, Native American and Indigenous peoples, but others are welcome.

Organizers of the symposium have issued a call for proposals for students, artists, scholars and community members at Emory and the broader community to contribute to and participate in a creative space of active learning, dialogue and collaboration in pursuit of healing and restoration.

The deadline for proposal submissions is June 18. Accepted proposals will be notified by June 30. Conference registration opens July 1.

The fall symposium seeks to produce dynamic interactive programming that moves participants through three angles of reflection and engagement: the history of slavery and dispossession, racism and activism at Emory, in the region and at other universities; the impact and legacies of slavery, dispossession and racism at Emory and in the community; and pathways toward healing and restorative justice.

Examples include:

Performances: dance, spoken word, music, etc.

Artwork/photography, solo or in collaboration with a topic/dialogue/presentation

Video/film

Presentation/panel/conversation/counterargument

Digital representations

In August 2020, in response to renewed calls from the Emory community to address critical issues of racial and social justice, President Gregory L. Fenves outlined multiple initiatives — including hosting a symposium on the legacy of slavery and racism at Emory and other universities — “to improve the Emory experience and live up to our values so that everyone feels a sense of belonging and shared purpose.”

