Emory Healthcare Vaccine Clinic accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

ATLANTA – The Emory Healthcare Vaccine Clinic, located at the former Kohl’s department store at Northlake Mall, is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations for Georgia residents aged 16 and older. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again from 1 to 5 p.m. for first or second vaccine doses.

To date, the Emory vaccine clinic has administered more than 160,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to Emory Healthcare patients and staff, Emory University faculty, staff and students and community members since the clinic opened in December 2020.

According to Georgia Department of Public Health Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, as of May 6, 2021, 35 percent of Georgians have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 27 percent are fully vaccinated. There is still much more work ahead, however, to get vaccines to everyone who is eligible.

“By offering walk-in appointments, we hope to help increase the number of vaccinated residents in our state, providing them with needed protection against this virus,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Our team stands ready to deliver life-saving vaccinations so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic.”

All 16- and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving their vaccination at Emory’s clinic.

The Emory Healthcare Vaccine Clinic is located in the former Kohl’s department store at 4820 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30345.

