Emory announces search for vice provost for libraries and museum

Interim Provost Jan Love has opened the search for Emory University’s first vice provost for libraries and museum. This role is designed to position Emory University libraries and the Michael C. Carlos Museum to serve as centers of academic excellence and build upon the organizations’ shared goal of making university collections more accessible to the Emory community and beyond.

The vice provost of libraries and museum will unite the two areas and provide support in planning for the future of both, including advancing the digitization, cataloging and conservation of the university’s extraordinary collections.

The search for the vice provost position will be chaired by Emory College of Arts and Sciences Dean Michael Elliott. The search advisory committee has already begun to meet, with the goal of having a new leader in place this calendar year.

“Emory Libraries and the Carlos Museum are beloved and essential contributors to the cultural life of our university. Their support for interdisciplinary teaching and knowledge creation as well as the experiences with primary sources they offer students are crucial to advancing the mission of the university,” says Interim Provost Love. “Emory community input will be critical to making this search successful.”

The search firm consultants and members of the search advisory committee will arrange listening sessions to hear from members of the Emory Libraries and Carlos Museum community and beyond about the most important attributes for the new Vice Provost for Libraries and Museum. Dates and locations will be made available soon.