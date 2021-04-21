



Emory Lens: Solar panels on campus

April 21, 2021

In honor of Earth Day, see how Emory is installing solar panels across its Atlanta campus.

In 2020, Emory signed a transformative solar power agreement with Cherry Street Energy. In doing so, Emory pledged to install more than 15,000 solar panels across 16 buildings on its Druid Hills campus, which will generate approximately 10 percent of Emory’s peak energy requirements and reduce Emory’s greenhouse gas emissions by about 4,300 metric tons.

The installations also support Atlanta’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2035.