New linear accelerator offers cancer patients high-tech treatment at Emory Decatur Hospital

Emory Decatur Hospital now offers a new, non-surgical and targeted radiation treatment for patients with certain types of cancer. Because the radiation is delivered with a high level of accuracy, the risks of side effects are greatly minimized.

The new Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator offers the latest technology in external beam radiation, with advanced capabilities in stereotactic body radiation therapy and stereotactic radiosurgery. Stereotactic radiosurgery is a non-surgical radiation therapy using precisely focused radiation beams to treat tumors and other abnormalities in the brain, neck, lungs, liver, spine and other areas. It can deliver precisely-targeted radiation in fewer high-dose treatments than traditional therapy, which can help preserve healthy tissue. When stereotactic radiosurgery is used to treat body tumors, it is called stereotactic body radiation therapy.

The multidisciplinary team of radiation oncologists at Emory Decatur Hospital collaborates with colleagues at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University to provide care and treatment for patients with cancer. The team is led by Medical Director of Radiation Oncology Ashish B. Patel, MD, and includes Tonya Echols Cole, MD, and Heather Gatcombe, MD.

"We are very excited about our new TrueBeam. It will offer some of the latest and most advanced techniques in radiation therapy to treat cancers in a targeted fashion, while preserving and protecting healthy tissue in our patients at Emory Decatur," says Patel, who serves as medical director of radiation oncology at both Emory Decatur and Emory Hillandale hospitals.

To learn more about Radiation Oncology at Emory Decatur Hospital, call 404-501-6925. To learn more about Radiation Oncology at Emory Hillandale Hospital, call 404-501-8007.