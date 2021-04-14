Brown family gift to Emory bolsters human health innovation, increases representation of women in business

From left to right, pictured are daughter Janine Brown, a Spelman trustee, Rosemary Brown, John Brown, and daughter Sarah Beth Brown 89MBA. Photo taken prior to 2020.

Innovation and inclusion have become the cornerstone of Emory University’s strategic mission and particularly relevant during this unique time in higher education. A key part of this strategy is the promotion of connectivity through cross-disciplinary partnerships and the creation of diverse programs that cultivate success for everyone.

John and Rosemary Brown recognize that development in medicine and business today often requires similar efforts. Therefore, they have pledged to establish the John and Rosemary Brown Family Innovation to Market Fund within Emory School of Medicine as well as the Rosemary and John Brown Family Scholars Program within Emory’s Goizueta Business School.

“At Emory, we believe in re-envisioning the future and never being satisfied with what has been done before. We're fueled by curiosity and know there's more than one right answer to every problem,” says Vikas P. Sukhatme, MD, ScD, dean of Emory School of Medicine. “That’s why we are honored and grateful for the John and Rosemary Brown Family Innovation to Market Fund, which will allow us to continue bolstering interdisciplinary interactions and changing the way we think of medicine.”

“Goizueta is proud to launch this exciting initiative to increase representation of women in business,” says Karen Sedatole, interim John H. Harland Dean of Emory Goizueta Business School. “Women and minorities often are underrepresented in graduate business programs. This imbalance negatively affects students, business schools, and the larger business community. This generous endowment allows Goizueta to execute its bold vision to meet tomorrow’s challenges and reimagine what business education could and should be.”

Designed to provide focused philanthropy to advance human health innovation and foster a stronger representation of women in leadership roles, the generous $10 million gift allows Emory to continue investing in the advancement of its diverse communities.

John and Rosemary Brown Family Innovation to Market Fund

The John and Rosemary Brown Family Innovation to Market Fund will establish a fund to advance technologies through a three-pronged approach: provide foundational information for medical technology development, de-risking grant funding driven by heavy market and technical diligence, and nondilutive funding to prepare market-ready projects through industry expertise and ecosystem connectivity.

Since 1997, Emory School of Medicine and Georgia Tech have jointly run one of the top biomedical engineering programs in the world, the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering. Biolocity, a philanthropic program in the department, accelerates the commercialization of early-stage medical technologies with intellectual property held at Emory and/or Georgia Tech. Its resources and funding are available to all faculty members across both campuses. One of the primary goals of the John and Rosemary Brown Family Innovation to Market Fund includes expanding project funding opportunities through Biolocity.

"Rosemary and I are excited to see the opportunity for the disciplines of engineering and medicine to collaborate with a common goal. This focus will accelerate innovation that allows clinical needs to move forward more quickly to license, start-up and commercialization,” says John Brown.

Learn more about the John and Rosemary Brown Family Innovation to Market Fund.

Rosemary and John Brown Family Scholars Program

Designed to afford opportunity and increase enrollment of women across Goizueta’s graduate programs, the Brown Family Scholars program reinforces Goizueta’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and aims to provide continued learning and networking opportunities to women to chisel away at the glass ceiling that limits extraordinary women in business from assuming leadership roles. The new program is open to alumnae of Spelman College and Agnes Scott College.

“My parents, Rosemary and John Brown, and our family are excited to support opportunities for women to enroll in Goizueta Business School graduate programs. We are pleased the Rosemary and John Brown Family Scholars Program is in collaboration with Spelman College and Agnes Scott College for principled women business leaders to advance in their careers,” says Sarah Beth Brown.

Learn more about the Rosemary and John Brown Family Scholars Program.

John Brown is chairman emeritus of Stryker Corporation. John Brown received his bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Auburn University, an honorary doctor of laws degree from Freed-Hardeman University, an honorary doctor of humane letters from Kalamazoo College and an honorary doctor of science degree from Auburn University.

Rosemary Brown, a lifelong educator, shared her passion for mathematics with students in East Brunswick, New Jersey, and several schools in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Rosemary Brown received her bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Auburn University and her master’s in mathematics education degree from Rutgers University. She received an honorary doctor of laws degree from Freed-Hardeman University, was recognized by Auburn University with an honorary doctor of science degree and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Auburn’s College of Science and Math.