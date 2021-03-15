Two Emory surgical centers named in Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021

Two Emory Healthcare ambulatory surgery centers have been ranked nationally and statewide in Newsweek's list of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021.

ATLANTA – Two Emory Healthcare ambulatory surgery centers have been named in Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021, which analyzes over 4,300 centers in the 25 states with the most facilities.

Among the 400 centers awarded in Newsweek’s national rankings, Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center Clinic at 1365 Clifton Road ranked No. 14 and Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center at Dunwoody ranked No. 26. The two facilities were also named No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in Newsweek’s rankings for the state of Georgia.

Newsweek determines its rankings in collaboration with global research firm Statista. Each ambulatory surgery center receives a score based on peer recommendations and reputation – including quality of care and COVID-19 response assessments – and medical key performance indicator (KPI) data provided by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Ambulatory surgery centers operate exclusively for the purpose of providing surgical services to patients not requiring hospitalization and in which the expected duration of services would not exceed 24 hours following an admission.

In 2017, ambulatory surgical centers performed more than half of all outpatient surgeries, and that percentage is expanding. The America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers rankings are intended to be a resource to help patients make knowledgeable decisions when choosing the right facility for their care needs.