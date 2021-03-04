President Fenves to deliver first address to Emory University community

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves sent the following message to the university community on March 4, 2021.

Dear Emory Faculty, Staff, and Students,

On Tuesday, March 23, at 3 p.m., I will deliver my first address to our university community.

I plan to discuss the unprecedented journey we’ve undertaken during the past year—adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience and creativity, pulling together to take a stand for social justice, and carrying forward our education, research, and health care missions in spite of extraordinary circumstances. I will also speak about our bright future as a university and how we can build on our rich legacy of excellence and impact.

The speech will be livestreamed on Emory.edu and all members of the Emory community are welcome to attend. I hope you’ll join us!

Sincerely,

Gregory L. Fenves

President