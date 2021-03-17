Emory president responds to tragic murders in Atlanta

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves issued the following statement March 17.

I am heartbroken for the victims and families touched by the tragic murders in Atlanta yesterday. The Asian and Asian American communities have endured discrimination and violence throughout the pandemic and this attack comes at a moment of horrific intolerance and hatred. Our hearts go out to all who are hurting today throughout Atlanta and in the Asian and Asian American communities. All of Emory stands united in the face of this atrocity — against violence, for compassion and understanding, and with great sympathy for those who are in pain.

Gregory L. Fenves

President

Emory University