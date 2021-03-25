Emory Healthcare administers 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare celebrated a big milestone today. The health system has administered 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of today to its patients and employees who have met criteria as defined by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Emory marked this occasion as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp opened up vaccinations to all adults, 16 and older, today.

Emory Healthcare patient Alison Danforth, who is six-months pregnant, received the 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Emory’s Northlake Vaccine Clinic today. Danforth recently had discussions with her Emory obstetrics team and decided getting the vaccine was overall the best choice for protecting herself and her child.

“We are thrilled to have reached the momentous occasion of administering 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to our patients and employees who have met eligibility as defined by Georgia DPH,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “We are excited to now be able to offer all Emory Healthcare patients and Emory University students, faculty and staff ages 16 and up access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Northlake vaccine clinic can accommodate up to several thousand people a day for both dose one and dose two COVID-19 vaccinations. To facilitate convenient access for our health care workers, COVID-19 vaccinations are also given to employees at designated Emory hospitals.

To request a vaccination appointment, Emory Healthcare patients who are ages 16 and up can visit this link.