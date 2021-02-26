Emory joins new national network to prevent sexual harassment in higher education

Emory University is one of 13 organizations that has joined the partner network as an inaugural group.

The National Academies’ Action Collaborative on Preventing Sexual Harassment in Higher Education has launched a new partner network to engage higher education-focused organizations to share their work on preventing and addressing sexual harassment in the industry.

“We recognize that historically male-dominated and hierarchical environments such as academia, including medicine, can be fertile ground for sexual harassing behaviors,” says Carolyn Meltzer, MD, who is the chief diversity and inclusion officer at Emory’s School of Medicine and the university’s representative in the partner network. “My colleagues and I at Emory look forward to continuing our work on mitigating systemic gender bias and inequity as a member institution of the partner network, and filtering those efforts to a local level in Atlanta.”

The action collaborative was created in 2019 to facilitate the work of higher education institutions in developing and implementing efforts that move beyond basic legal compliance to evidence-based policies and practices for preventing sexual harassment. Sixty colleges, universities, and research institutions are currently members of the collaborative.

Organizations that have joined the collaborative’s new partner network have pledged to contribute in the following ways:

Participate actively in the work of the action collaborative

Share information about the organization’s efforts and innovations around preventing and addressing sexual harassment

Use, adapt, implement, and share the resources and practices that are identified or published by the action collaborative

The inaugural partner network organizations are:

Association of American Universities (AAU)

Center for Institutional Courage

Emory University

Fieldwork Initiative

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Oregon State University

The 1752 Group

University of Arizona

University of California, Davis

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Whatcom Community College

Participation in the partner network is open to higher education institutions; higher education-affiliated or other academic research institutes or laboratories; higher education associations; grassroots and advocacy organizations interested in addressing sexual harassment in higher education; federal agencies; national laboratories; philanthropies and for-profit companies with an interest in higher education; and other groups that primarily focus on preventing or responding to sexual harassment in higher education.

More information about the collaborative and how to become a member can be found on its website.