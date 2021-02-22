Get custom-tailored HPLC analyses for your research project
Feb. 22, 2021
Resources »
The High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Bioanalytical Core brings powerful HPLC platforms in support of investigators. The core facility has the ability to identify and quantify monoamine neurotransmitters, amino acids, purine bases, and nucleotides from a variety of biological samples, including tissues or fluid from humans, animals or cultured cells. We offer the following services:
- Monoamine neurotransmitter analyses: Analytes include dopamine (DA), dihydroxyindolphenylacetic acid (DOPAC), homovanillic acid (HVA), epinephrine (EPI), norepinephrine (NE), 3-methoxytramine (3-MT), 5-hydroxyindole-3-acetic acid (5-HIAA), 4-hydroxy-3-methoxyphenyl glycol (MHPG), L-DOPA, serotonin (5-HT)
- Amino acid analyses: Analytes include glutamate, glutamine, alanine, glycine, arginine, taurine, GABA, and tyrosine
- Purine analyses: Analytes include ATP, ADP, AMP, adenosine, adenine, GTP, GDP, GMP, guanosine, hypoxanthine, inosine, xanthine and uric acid
- Custom HPLC method development and analyses for small molecule compounds, peptides, proteins