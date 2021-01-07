Emory President Gregory L. Fenves speaks out against violence at the U.S. Capitol

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves issued the following statement via Twitter on Jan. 6:

The violence today at the U.S. Capitol is antithetical to our democracy with its history of peaceful transfer of power based on the vote of the people. The ideals of this great nation —freedom, justice, and liberty — come from our Constitution but are made real by each one of us.

The Emory community stands united by these ideals and with great concern for all those who have been impacted by the violence in D.C. Our future will not and cannot be defined by what we are witnessing today.