Virtual town hall highlights COVID-19 vaccine news

COVID-19 vaccine developments were the focus of a virtual town hall held Jan. 21 — part of an ongoing series of Emory community conversations intended to answer questions and share updated information.

With a phased rollout of vaccines underway, Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said that Emory Healthcare has already done “an incredible job” administering vaccines to those eligible to receive them under guidelines set by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In fact, Emory Healthcare is leading the state in the number of vaccines administered, said Jonathan Lewin, MD, executive vice president for health affairs, Emory University; CEO and chairman of the Board, Emory Healthcare.

To date, Emory Healthcare has administered more than 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — about 7,600 of which have already reached eligible Emory faculty, staff and students.

Amir St. Clair, associate vice president and executive director of COVID-19 response and recovery, emphasized that Emory’s vaccine distribution strategy will adhere to state guidelines and be dependent upon the availability of vaccines.

Here are some key highlights of the presentation, which may be viewed in full above: