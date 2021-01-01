Emory hospitals ring in 2021 with first New Year’s babies

Right: At Emory Johns Creek Hospital, the first baby arrived at 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021

Left: Emory University Hospital Midtown welcomed its first New Year’s baby at 12:06 a.m.

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare celebrated the New Year with some special deliveries on the first day of 2021.

At Emory University Hospital Midtown, the first baby born on Jan. 1 arrived at 12:06 a.m. Baby boy Jonah weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He was due on New Year’s Eve, but waited an extra day to arrive. Mom Ariona and Dad Felton say Jonah’s arrival is a fresh start for their family in 2021, and they are excited to have the first delivery on a special holiday.

Less than five hours later, Emory Decatur Hospital welcomed its first New Year’s Day baby. The baby arrived at 4:54 a.m.

At Emory Johns Creek Hospital, the first baby was born at 9:10 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The baby boy named Ian weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Mom Younjoo and Dad Yong say they feel really happy and blessed to start the 2021 with the birth of their son.

Happy birthday to all babies born on Jan. 1, 2021, and Happy New Year!