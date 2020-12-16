Jonathan Lewin named a 2020 'Most Admired CEO' by Atlanta Business Chronicle

ATLANTA – Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO and chairman of the board of Emory Healthcare, has been named a 2020 “Most Admired CEO” in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The designation recognizes 40 top executives from 21 industry categories who have demonstrated strong leadership, integrity, forward-thinking vision and commitment to innovation in their fields. Lewin was one of two CEO honorees recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in the Healthcare Category.

“Atlanta’s landscape features so many extraordinary CEOs and I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” says Lewin. “Making the transition from a physician-scientist to administrative roles has led me from focusing on patient care and research in my lab to equipping, enabling and encouraging others to achieve larger team successes as a CEO. This change in roles has helped me to contribute to health and healing on a much broader scale, and for this I am grateful.

This year's featured CEOs faced a challenging year with the COVID-19 pandemic present for much of 2020. They were also recognized for their vision, encouragement and hope provided to their teams to keep their companies moving forward during difficult times.

Lewin also serves as executive vice president for health affairs for Emory University and executive director of the Woodruff Health Sciences Center at Emory University. He is a professor of radiology and imaging sciences and professor of biomedical engineering in Emory University’s School of Medicine, as well as professor of health policy and management in the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory. Lewin is a national leader in academic medicine strategy and integrated health care delivery and an international scientific leader in interventional and intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging.

