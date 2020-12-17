Search process launched for the next dean of Laney Graduate School

A search website just launched for the next dean of Laney Graduate School. Community members are invited to use it to keep apprised of the search process.

Recently, Laney Graduate School Dean Lisa A. Tedesco announced her intention to step down at the close of the academic year following 14 years of service, which culminated in her receiving the Thomas Jefferson Award during this year’s commencement.

Details are now available regarding the search for the next dean. The Search Advisory Committee will be chaired by Mary Anne Bobinski, dean and Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Law at Emory’s School of Law. Notes Interim Provost Jan Love, “I am grateful Dean Bobinski agreed to lead this vitally important committee on behalf of the university.”

The committee includes Emory faculty, staff and a graduate student. The firm Heidrick & Struggles will serve as the search consultants.

The Laney dean search website will provide dates as town halls are scheduled and other milestones in the search process are reached.

According to Love, “Emory community input will be critical to making this search successful. I look forward to working with everyone on this search for our next dean of Laney Graduate School and to helping strengthen its standing as one of the premier graduate schools.”