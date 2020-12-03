Emory updates plans for Commencement ceremonies in May 2021

The following message was sent to the Emory community on Dec. 3, 2020, by President Gregory L. Fenves and Interim Provost Jan Love:

Dear Emory community,

We hope that you had a restful and restorative Thanksgiving holiday and break. As Emory heads into the final weeks of the semester, we wanted to share additional details about our modified in-person Commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 14-16 at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC).

Below are the dates and start times for undergraduate, graduate and professional school diploma ceremonies for the Class of 2021. In addition we are pleased to have an in-person ceremony for graduates of the Class of 2020 who are able to return to Atlanta.

Please note some of the dates have shifted from the Nov. 20 Commencement message outlining the initial plans. These revised dates for the ceremonies reflect feedback from our campus community and the timing of ceremonies incorporates GWCC’s safety and cleaning protocols between events.

Friday, May 14

School of Medicine, Genetic Counseling Training Program: 9:00 a.m.

Rollins School of Public Health: 9:00 a.m.

Laney Graduate School: 9:30 a.m.

Goizueta Business School, Fulltime MBA and MSBA: 10:00 a.m.

School of Medicine, Medical Imaging Program: 1:00 p.m.

Candler School of Theology: 3:00 p.m.

School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine: 3:30 p.m.

School of Law: 3:30 p.m.

Goizueta Business School, Evening MBA: 4:00 p.m.

School of Medicine, Doctor of Physical Therapy: 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing: 9:30 a.m.

Oxford College: 10:00 a.m.

Class of 2020: 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Emory College of Arts and Sciences: 10:00 a.m.

Goizueta Business School, BBA: 11:00 a.m.

As outlined in our previous message, each graduating student, and members of the Class of 2021 and Class of 2020, will be invited to bring up to two guests; additional family and friends may share in the activities via live (and on-demand replay) webcasts of the ceremonies. We will also recognize and honor those students who cannot attend in person. Further updates will be posted on the university’s Commencement website and shared with the Emory community as our planning progresses, including any adjustments due to the evolving pandemic.

Best wishes to you and your family and friends for a peaceful and healthy holiday season. We look forward to celebrating many special Emory milestones together in the new year.

Sincerely,

Gregory L. Fenves

President

Jan Love

Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs