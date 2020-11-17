Science Gallery Atlanta launches video series on coping and resilience

The "Connect and Cope" video series launches Friday, Nov. 20, with professor Jericho Brown sharing his Pulitzer Prize-winning poetry and discussing the importance of creativity in connecting with the world.

Science Gallery Atlanta at Emory University will launch a multi-part video series on coping and resilience beginning this week. The online events will be hosted by Emory students and feature faculty and staff from across the university, ranging from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown to psychiatrist Joseph Mathias and Rabbi Jordan Braunig.

The “Connect and Cope” series kicks off Friday, Nov. 20, with Jericho Brown, director of Emory’s Creative Writing Program, who will share his poetry and discuss the role of creativity in connecting with the world.

The virtual events can be viewed on Science Gallery Atlanta's YouTube channel here.

The schedule and topics are as follows. All events start at 4 pm ET.

Nov. 20: Creative Expression

Jericho Brown, Charles Howard Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing

Nov. 25: Viewing Nostalgia



Dana Haugaard, lecturer, visual arts, Art History Department

Nov. 30: Addiction



Joseph Mathias, addiction psychiatrist, Emory Healthcare

Dec. 4: Mental Music

Gary Motley, professor of performance, jazz studies, and Dion Liverpool, artist affiliate, hip hop

Dec. 9: Mindfulness

Abigail Lott, assistant professor, psychiatry and behavioral sciences

Dec. 14: Spiritual Healing

Jordan Braunig, Jewish chaplain, Office of Spiritual and Religious Life

Dec. 18: Resilience

Bobbi Patterson, professor emeritus, Department of Religion

For more updates on the series, please visit the Science Gallery Atlanta website.

Emory joined the Science Gallery Network earlier this year as its eighth member. The global university-led collaborative is dedicated to public engagement with science and art with a focus on reaching young people between 15 and 25 years of age.

About The Science Gallery Network

The Science Gallery Network consists of leading universities united around a singular mission: to ignite creativity and discovery where science and art collide. Science Gallery International is the non-profit, charitable organization catalyzing the growth of the network, providing services, tools and resources required to power and expand this unique global collaboration, which now has eight members across four continents: the pioneering member Trinity College Dublin (Ireland); King's College London (The United Kingdom); The University of Melbourne (Australia); the Indian Institute of Science, Srishti School of Art Design and Technology, The National Centre for Biological Sciences (India); Ca' Foscari University of Venice (Italy); Michigan State University (United States); Erasmus University Medical Center (The Netherlands); and Emory University (United States).