Emory announces search advisory committee for next provost

The following message was sent by President Gregory L. Fenves to the Emory community on Sept. 30, 2020.

Dear members of the Emory community,

I am pleased to announce the search advisory committee for Emory University’s next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. I have spoken with many of you in the two months I’ve been at Emory about how academic excellence is the foundation of Emory’s mission. As the chief academic officer, the provost provides essential leadership for education and research at Emory and will partner with me as we all work together to achieve that mission.

The faculty members on the advisory committee come from Emory’s nine schools and colleges, and the committee includes two students, two deans, and one trustee. I thank these individuals for their willingness to serve the university. Given that the appointment of the provost will be one of the most important decisions in my tenure as president, I have decided to chair the committee, so I can continue to learn more about the academic needs, aspirations, and challenges across the university.

More information, along with an opportunity to provide your thoughts about the next provost, including nominations, is available on the search website. Emory has retained Ilene H. Nagel of Education Executives, LLC to work with the advisory committee as it identifies a pool of outstanding, diverse candidates and moves forward through the search process. Comments, inquiries, or nominations may be sent to emoryprovost@edexsearch.com and will be kept confidential. I hope to have a new provost in place at Emory no later than the start of the fall 2021 semester.

Over the past year of transition and pandemic at Emory, the academic mission has advanced because of the incredible work of Interim Provost Jan Love. Indeed, her work is not finished! Interim Provost Love will continue to provide crucial direction, and I am grateful for her continued willingness to serve until our next provost can join us.

Thank you for your support and ideas as we engage in this pivotal leadership search that will help shape Emory’s future.

Sincerely,

Gregory L. Fenves

President