Lilicia Bailey named chief human resources officer for Emory Healthcare

ATLANTA – Lilicia Bailey has been named chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Emory Healthcare, effective Sept. 28. As CHRO, Bailey will be responsible for all aspects of human resources (HR) at Emory Healthcare, including people strategy, benefits and compensation, employee relations, leader and staff development, talent acquisition and internal communications.

Bailey joins Emory Healthcare from Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, NC, where she served as system senior vice president, chief people officer and system academic enterprise change executive. There, she led HR transformation, culture integration strategies for mergers and acquisitions, and organizational change imperatives, including the design and implementation of a three-year transformational people strategy focusing on HR delivering value and measurable outcomes to improve the health system.

Prior to Wake Forest Baptist Health, Bailey was executive vice president and chief people officer at Belk, Inc., and senior vice president for business services and global chief people officer at Manheim Auctions, a part of Cox Enterprises, Inc. Bailey started her career in HR at Home Depot and has maintained support of community endeavors in Atlanta.

“With over 20 years of HR leadership experience in both private sector and academic health care organizations, we are confident that Lilicia’s previous experience and extensive knowledge of HR transformation initiatives, engagement strategy, community empowerment and organizational effectiveness will be an asset to Emory Healthcare,” says Dane Peterson, president and chief operating officer of Emory Healthcare. “We look forward to her arrival to Emory later this month.”

Bailey has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Spelman College, a master’s degree in human resource management from the Keller Graduate School of Management and an MBA from Pepperdine University. She is currently pursuing a PhD in global leadership and change at Pepperdine.