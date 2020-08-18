Emory will end agreement with Confucius Institute in 2021

Emory University has decided not to renew its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Confucius Institute in Atlanta when it expires in November 2021. Emory informed Hanban, also known as Confucius Institute Headquarters, of this decision in a letter sent June 24.

The Confucius Institute (CI) in Atlanta is a partnership between Emory and Nanjing University through which Emory designs and delivers educational programing to enhance students’ knowledge and understanding of China. Over the past 13 years, this partnership has strengthened Emory’s ability to teach students and support research about Chinese language, culture and society, and has enabled the university to expand its programming in this critical area.

Emory is working with Hanban and Nanjing University to make this change a smooth transition. The university intends to continue to offer and promote CI in Atlanta programming through the upcoming academic year.

Emory remains committed to the free exchange of ideas and research and this decision does not reflect any diminished interest in engagement with China. The role of U.S. universities in promoting mutual knowledge and engagement of China is more important now than ever and Emory will continue to be part of those efforts.