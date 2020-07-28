U.S. News & World Report ranks Emory University Hospital No. 1 and Emory Saint Joseph’s No. 2 in both Georgia and Atlanta

ATLANTA – For the ninth year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Emory University Hospital the No. 1 hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta in its 2020-2021 Best Hospitals guide. (Emory University Hospital includes Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods.)

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 in Georgia and metro Atlanta, while Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked No. 5 in Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Emory University Hospital ranked nationally in the following specialties: Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Urology. Emory University Hospital was considered high performing in Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked nationally in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, and high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Pulmonary & Lung Surgery and Urology.

Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked nationally in Ear, Nose & Throat for the second year in a row since that program moved to the hospital, and high performing in Neurology & Neurosurgery.

Emory Johns Creek Hospital was high performing in Geriatrics, Nephrology and Neurology & Neurosurgery. This is the first year Emory Johns Creek Hospital has been highlighted in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals analysis.

“In what has been a challenging year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia and metro Atlanta, we are honored to receive this recognition in hospital rankings from U.S. News & World Report,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president and CEO of Emory Healthcare. “We thank our dedicated health care teams for the exceptional care they provide to our patients, with a mission of improving lives and providing hope.”

U.S. News & World Report began publishing hospital rankings in 1990, as “America’s Best Hospitals,” to identify medical centers in various specialties that were best suited for patients whose illnesses pose unusual challenges because of underlying conditions, procedure difficulty, advanced age or other medical issues that add risk. Hospitals are assessed in 16 specialty areas for the rankings. In 12 of the 16 specialties, ranking is determined by an extensive data-driven analysis combining performance measures in three primary dimensions of health care: structure, process and outcomes. In the four other specialties, ranking relies solely on expert opinion.

U.S. News & World Report first published Best Regional Hospitals in 2011. Within a state or major metropolitan area, regional hospital rank is determined by a hospital's performance in the national adult specialty rankings analysis and by its scores across 10 procedure and condition areas evaluated. A hospital with more national rankings in the 12 data-driven specialties outranks a hospital with fewer national rankings.

To see the complete list of 2020-2021 Best Hospitals’ rankings, visit: https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.