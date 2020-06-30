Emory physicians represent nearly half of 2020 'Top Doctors' list in Atlanta magazine

Emory doctors make-up 48 percent of the doctors recognized in the 2020 "Top Doctors" issue, more than any other health system in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA – Nearly half of the physicians recognized in the 2020 “Top Doctors” issue of Atlanta magazine are physicians within Emory Healthcare, Emory Healthcare Network, Emory medical staff, or faculty of Emory University School of Medicine. The July issue of Atlanta magazine appeared on newsstands June 29, and magazine subscribers should have received their issue at home.

This year, 483 Emory physicians made the “Top Doctors’” list out of 1,002 doctors named in the publication. That means Emory doctors make-up 48 percent of the doctors recognized in the issue, more than any other health system in metro Atlanta.

“Even through challenging times where much of the focus has been on caring for patients with COVID-19, we are pleased to have so many physicians across multiple specialties represented in the 2020 ‘Top Doctors’ list,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president and CEO of Emory Healthcare. “These physicians are selected by their peers and highly regarded in their area of focus. It reminds us that even during difficult times, our physicians continue to rise to the occasion to provide excellent care to our patients and families every day.”

Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a health care research company and the official source for Top Doctors for the past 25 years, helping to guide consumers to America’s top doctors and hospitals. To compile the annual “Top Doctors” list, the company uses a survey, research, screening and selection process involving hundreds of thousands of physicians, along with academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals across the nation, to nominate top doctors. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

In 2018, Castle Connolly was acquired by Everyday Health Group, one of the world’s most prominent digital health care companies.