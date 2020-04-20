Emory implements cost-saving strategies to address financial impact of COVID-19

Facing significant financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Emory has implemented a series of cost-saving strategies designed to ensure the continuation of the university’s core activities of teaching, research and health care.

“These decisions are not made lightly,” Emory leaders wrote in an email distributed April 14 to university faculty and staff. “We recognize these cost-saving measures may introduce great change within Emory, but they are imperative for the university to sustain our academic community, deliver the highest quality student experience, and support our global research missions, all while prioritizing our people.”

Key measures include:

A hiring freeze, with limited exceptions focused on maintaining the university’s teaching and research missions;

Suspension of non-essential staff travel, even after pandemic travel restrictions are lifted;

Suspension of merit pay increases for the next year for faculty and staff, with exceptions related to faculty promotion and some staff job reclassifications;

Delay of certain capital projects, renovations and upgrades, although donor-funded building projects will continue, including the new Randall Rollins Building for the Rollins School of Public Health, the Health Sciences Research Building II and the Winship at Midtown building;

Delay or elimination of discretionary spending on non-essential activities (food, gifts, events, etc.), as well as an average 5 percent budget reduction for administrative units in fiscal year 2021;

Implementation of a zero-based budget process for all administrative units “to align our support activities with the needs of our students, faculty and researchers, those at the core of our operations.”

The university’s fiscal year begins in September and runs through August. The cost-saving measures are expected to remain in place through Aug. 31, 2021.

“Depending on the duration of the COVID-19 disruption and the depth of the economic recession, we must acknowledge that Emory may not be exempt from very difficult choices,” the email noted. “However, we ask our entire community to find ways to reduce costs to protect the heart of our community and the hallmarks of what makes Emory so strong.”

Economic recession will require ‘significant adjustments’

The message to faculty and staff was sent by Christopher L. Augostini, executive vice president for business and administration, and chief financial officer; Jan Love, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs; and Jonathan S. Lewin, executive vice president for health affairs.

“Emory has lost revenue related to the suspension of mission-related activities, incurred costs related to supporting students’ financial needs, and faculty and staff salary continuation,” they explained in the email. “The economic recession resulting from the pandemic will be felt for many months and will require significant adjustments for all of us.”

While Emory has a strong endowment, the university can’t draw from those funds to cover all of the expected financial shortfalls, the email noted, because “these resources do not serve as a reserve fund and, therefore, cannot be used to replace lost revenue. The endowment provides sustainable financial support, but also serves to support specific initiatives, as directed by donors, now and into the future.”

The recession caused by the pandemic is impacting financial markets, which is expected to reduce the value of Emory’s endowment and therefore reduce the annual payout from the endowment that supports Emory operations. “The cost reduction measures are designed to help offset this impact so scholarships, professorships and other activities funded by the endowment can be maintained, even if the endowment provides less financial support,” the email stated.

In an interview, Augostini and Love provided more details about the financial impact of the pandemic and Emory’s priorities for moving forward.

As the potential scope of the pandemic evolved in January and February, Augostini said university leaders realized Emory’s biggest financial concern would be having enough liquidity or cash to continue normal operations. At the beginning of March, the Board of Trustees approved borrowing $900 million on a short-term basis through the expansion of lines of credit.

“Our top values and commitments in decision-making are always trying to focus on the most vulnerable and those who have the greatest need, as well as coupled with keeping the mission of this university front and center,” Love said. “Teaching, research, preserving knowledge, creating knowledge – all of those things go to the heart of what Emory is and does every day, and so our efforts have been to try to bolster the capacity of everyone to respond to this challenge.”

Anticipated financial impact for Emory University and Emory Healthcare

Emory University anticipates operating revenue losses ranging from $145 million to $195 million in fiscal 2020, depending upon the timing of the return to normal research activities.

According to Augostini, the direct impact of the spring term disruption was approximately $30 million, including about $8 million in additional student support, student refunds and expenses related to the transition to a remote learning environment. As the COVID-19 disruption continues to negatively impact summer tuition and programs, research activities, salary continuation, residential housing support, donor contributions and other operating costs, the estimated cost range from $115 million to $165 million is contingent upon the timing of Emory’s return to normal operations.

The planned cost-saving measures in fiscal 2020 are expected to make up for approximately $95-$110 million, with another $40-$45 million available due to the federal stimulus acts. While $8 million of the federal funding could support the most vulnerable members of the student population, the remainder is a deferral of payroll taxes that effectively serve as 0% interest loans and will have to be repaid.

After all of the steps Emory is taking, there will be an expected negative cash impact on the university’s operations of approximately $45 million through the end of August. The university is also planning for financial impacts beyond that timeframe, although estimates are not yet available.

“We are assuming there will be quite a deep and long 12-18 month recession following the events of COVID-19, so as we go into the Sept. 1, 2021, cycle, we intend to be very cautious to ensure that when we come out of this, we have the resources needed to continue our aspirations of eminence,” Augostini said.

Emory Healthcare, in coordination with the university, will be implementing its own set of cost savings measures in the coming weeks as it works to continue to provide care for the community, keep frontline health care workers safe, and conduct research into treatment and vaccines.

At this time, Emory Healthcare’s financial focus is on short-term liquidity, which will enable the hospital system to leverage current income and assets to ensure short term liabilities are paid. EHC is working closely with the university in addressing this priority by utilizing a combination of existing lines of credit, Medicare pre-payments, funds from the CARES Act grant, and other financial strategies.

In the email, Augostini, Love and Lewin asked faculty and staff to “support deans, vice presidents and other leaders by providing input and work to achieve these necessary actions by identifying cost-saving measures in your area,” and thanked employees “for your continued resilience during these uncertain times and your continued commitment to Emory.”

The full email to Emory faculty and staff is below:

Dear Faculty and Staff Colleagues,

We ask that you support deans, vice presidents and other leaders by providing input and work to achieve these necessary actions by identifying cost-saving measures in your area. Thank you for your continued resilience during these uncertain times and your continued commitment to Emory.

Sincerely,

Christopher L. Augostini, Executive Vice President for Business and Administration, Chief Financial Officer

Jan Love, Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Jonathan S. Lewin, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, Executive Director, Woodruff Health Sciences Center, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, Emory Healthcare