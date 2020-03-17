Emory University's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is ranked No. 5 among the nation’s best graduate nursing schools, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2021 America's Best Graduate Schools guide.

Emory University's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is ranked No. 5 among the nation’s best graduate nursing schools, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2021 America's Best Graduate Schools guide. As a longstanding leader in nursing education and research, the School of Nursing has maintained its place in the top five nursing schools since 2017. The school is also ranked No. 8 for its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program and is highly rated in multiple specialty areas.

The school’s MSN specialty areas ranked:

No. 8: Administration

No. 5: Adult/Gerontology Acute Care

No. 7: Adult/Gerontology Primary Care

No. 5: Family

No. 8: Midwifery

No. 5: Administration

No 6: Leadership

No. 5: Adult/Gerontology Acute Care

No. 10: Adult/Gerontology Primary Care

No. 7: Family

The school’s DNP specialty areas ranked:

"I am thrilled to say that our reputation as a top nursing school in the nation remains strong,” says Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, dean of the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. “Our ranking in this competitive process continues to reflect the outstanding dedication and achievements of our faculty, staff, students, clinical partners and alumni. Knowing we have so much incredible, world-changing education and research going on at the School of Nursing is a great motivator for us to keep reaching higher.”

The announcement marks another point of pride in what has already been a momentous year for the School of Nursing. In the 2019 fiscal year, the school received $9.6 million in research funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Emory's School of Nursing is now No. 5 in NIH funding among U.S. nursing schools and tied for first in the number of grants awarded (26) last year.





